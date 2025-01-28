El Salvador July Mission Trip

Ben, Jubilee and Eli Wheatman are heading to El Salvador this July for a mission trip to serve alongside with others from our local church.

We will work alongside King's Castle Ministries. Our mission with King's Castle is to stand with the missionaries and interns on-site to use music and drama to spread the love of Christ to children and the people of El Salvador.

God continues to work in this country, and we want to be part of serving others for Christ! We have already raised one third of what is needed. We are in the process of trying to raise the additional funds needed. This is where you can help. A donation of any amount is so very much appreciated.

Your prayers are also needed. Please pray for us, the entire team, and the people of El Salvador.