What is a Fascist? Fund our documentary!

Dear Friends, Patriots, and Truth-loving Canadians,

I'm Greg Staley, founder of Diverge Media, an independent journalism outlet dedicated to uncovering stories the mainstream media ignores. For years, we've been on the front lines, reporting on issues that matter to everyday Canadians – from government overreach to threats against our freedoms. Now, we're producing a vital documentary: What is a Fascist? The So-Called Hate Experts of Canada.

This film dives deep into the shadowy world of Antifa in Canada, revealing how taxpayer-funded organizations like the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) are linking to radical groups that advocate violence, anti-capitalism, and even police abolition. Based on extensive research, including unanswered questions we've posed directly to CAHN, we'll expose how their "40 Ways to Fight the Far Right" handbook links to Montreal Antifa and a web of allied sites promoting tactics like throwing projectiles at "fascists," reflections on political assassinations, and merchandise glorifying attacks on law enforcement (e.g., ACAB slogans and images of burning cop cars).

Why This Documentary Matters Now:

Government-Funded Extremism? CAHN has received over $900,000 in public funds, yet their materials connect to an ecosystem that reasonable people would see as endorsing violence against perceived "far-right" individuals. If a conservative group did the same, it would be condemned – why the double standard?

Risks to Public Safety: By promoting "doxxing for social accountability" while linking to violent rhetoric, are they putting innocent people at risk? Our film explores real stories of those targeted, the political bias against conservatives, and questions like: Does CAHN share Antifa's anti-capitalist, pro-communist views? Do they support abolishing the police?

A Call for Accountability: In a time when human rights are under attack from all sides, this doc challenges the narrative that Antifa is "just an idea." We'll feature expert interviews, archival footage, and on-the-ground investigations to show the real impact on Canadian communities.

Inspired by Faith and Freedom: At Diverge Media, we believe in truth as a guiding light (John 8:32 – "You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free"). This isn't about left vs. right – it's about protecting democracy from hidden radical influences.

We've already invested our own resources in research and outreach, but to bring this to life, we need your help. Production costs include travel for interviews (e.g., Ontario, British Columbia), equipment, editing, legal reviews to ensure accuracy, and distribution to platforms that won't censor us.

Funding Goal: $35,000

$10,000: Covers initial filming equipment and interviews with those personally affected by the stories from Anti-Hate and those targeted by Antifa.

$20,000: Funds an editing team that can help all of this film footage come together.

$25,000: Covers legal counselling

$35,000: Marketing, distribution, and potential legal defence against pushback.

Stretch Goal: $50,000 – Allows for a podcast series and international screenings.

Perks for Your Generous Support:

$25+: Digital thank-you card and your name in the credits as an "Angel supporter."

$50+: Early access to the trailer and exclusive behind-the-scenes updates.

$100+: Digital download of the full documentary upon release.

$250+: Signed poster, plus a virtual Q&A with me and the team.

$500+: Producer credit and invitation to a private screening event.

$1,000+: Executive Producer credit, plus personalized video message and merchandise bundle (t-shirt, mug).





Every dollar counts toward shining a light on this issue. If we don't expose these connections, who will? Join us in this fight for transparency – donate today and share with your network. Together, we can ensure Canada's future is built on truth, not hidden agendas.

Thank you for standing with us. God bless!

All the best,

Greg Staley

Diverge Media

Contact: Greg @divergemedia@outlook.com | Follow us on X: @DivergeMedia_



