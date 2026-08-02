Whatever You Do to The Least of These, My Brethern

Many of you know of my son, Zach Allen's, story. He has struggled and fought against alcoholism and addiction all of his adult life. We, who love him dearly, have fought and struggled closely besie him as well.

Yes, he has made mistakes, but haven't we all? Romans 3:23 says,

"...for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,.."

I have. You have. We all have. And what's more, at one time or another, we all have been addicted to something. Zach's story is no different, except, in some cases, much, much worse. He has been addicted to drugs and now his battle is with alcohol. But GOD will not let the Enemy win this one!

But GOD...my favorite two words in the Bible. It comes from Genesis 50:20. What Satan has meant for evil, GOD will turn it for the good. And right now, Satan is trying to do evil to my son. But GOD...He has heard Zach's prayers. He has heard his family's prayers..and GOD is moving through and for Zach's good.

You see, it was Zach's conviction by the HOLY SPIRIT to stop drinking. Zach knew the alcohol was killing him slowly, day by day. He had to hit rock bottom in order to see up! Our Heavenly FATHER has been waiting at the gate. Waiting for the prodigal son to come home. Zach is that prodigal child. And he is running home to his FATHER'S arms right now! Zach is doing whatever it takes to return Home where he belongs. He is committed to changing into the husband that his wife Misty deserves. He is committed to changing into the dad that his 12 year old step-daughter Alyssa needs right now. And Zach, above all, is committed to living for the sake of CHRIST from here on!

This rehab will not be a short one. First things first. He has to detox and get stable physically. That will take at least 5-7 days in the hospital. He will need rehabilitation and counseling in the days to come. And because he committed to doing this right now, and wait no longer...Zach was terminated from his job. The devil tried to stop Zach, but GOD won (and is winning) the victory!

Now, Zach and his family need help. Zach's Medicaid and supplemental insurance will take care of some of the medical and rehab bills. But... The rent is due where they live. The utility bills are due. Their car is barely making it. Misty is working as many hours as she can but now she has to take care of the bills, look after Alyssa and still find time to spend with Zach to support him. The salt in the wound has been the government cutting back on their SNAP so they only receive half of what they once depended on for groceries. What's more, the mobile home they rent is in disrepair and their landlord refuses to repair anything!

If there was ever a time to help a brother and sister in CHRIST, it is now! JESUS said in Matthew 25:40,

“And the King will answer and say to them, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me.’"

Our LORD JESUS is giving everyone a chance to show that WE DO CARE what happens to our Church Family, of which EVERY Believer is a part. So I am asking all who read this to prayerfully consider to, first, pray for Zach and his fight against this addictive spirit of alcoholism. Pray that his body and mind are healed completely. Pray for the healing of his spirit. Pray that the strength and power of GOD be made perfect in Zach's weaknesses (2 Corinthians 12:9)!

Secondly, I am asking all who reads this to consider helping Zach Allen and his family by giving whatever the LORD lays on your heart to give. Any and all charitable giving will be rendered to aid them in this battle that is now being fought. To pay for bills and food and household necessities. Perhaps, GOD willing, to help provide Zach and his family with a decent place to live! Of that, I can solemnly promise to everyone who does give.

I can say more but this is the base facts of which I write. I am Zach Allen's dad, Kelly Allen, and all of which you have read is the truth. From my heart, I thank all in advance for your charity and your faithfulness in giving to those in need.

May the LORD of all Heaven and Earth, JESUS CHRIST, bless you and bring peace to your heart for answering this call for prayer and charitable giving!



