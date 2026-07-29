Don't panic—the short answer is no, 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not going away completely in 2026 (+1-888-354-3912) or(+1-877-321-6620). However, Intuit (the company behind 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜) will end support for older versions like 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 and earlier starting May 31, 2026 (+1-888-354-3912) or (+1-888-321-6620) 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not completely or (+1-888-321-6620) shutting down, but Intuit is ending support ⟦+1- (888).354.391.2)) and connected services for older Desktop editions. Users of versions 2021 and earlier lost official assistance, live supportor (+1-888-321-6620) , and critical or (+1-888-321-6620) add-ons like Payroll, while 2024 versions remain actively supported The short answer is no—𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not fully going away in 2026 ⟦+1- (888).354.391.2)). Intuit will instead discontinue technical support and connected services for older versions like 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 (⟦+1- (888).354.391.2)) or ((*[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 )) and earlier starting May 31, 2026 The short answer is no—𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not fully going away in 2026 ⟦+1- (888).354.391.2)). Intuit will instead discontinue technical support and connected services for older versions like 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 (⟦+1- (888).354.391.2)) or (*[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 ) and earlier starting May 31, 2026. Is 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 going away in 2026? no, 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not going away completely in 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2). However, Intuit (the company behind 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜) will end support for older versions like 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 and earlier starting May 31, 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2) . A: No, Intuit will no longer sell 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 Going Away in 2026 ⟦+1- (888).354.391.2) | (*[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 ) Desktop after 2026. Existing users will still be able to use the software until further notice. The short answer is no—𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not fully going away in 2026 (⟦+1- (888).354.391.2)). Intuit will instead discontinue technical support and connected services for older versions like 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 (⟦+1- (888).354.391.2)) or (*[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 ) and earlier starting May 31, 2026. Many users ask whether 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is going away in 2026. The short answer is no—𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not fully going away in 2026 ⟦+1- (888).354.391.2)). Intuit will instead discontinue technical support and connected services for older versions like 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 (⟦+1- (888).354.391.2)) or (*[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 ) and earlier starting May 31, 2026. Many users ask whether 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is going away in 2026. The short answer is no—𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not fully going away in 2026 (*[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 ). Intuit will instead discontinue technical support and connected services for older versions like 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 (*[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 ) or ( ⟦+1- (888).354.391.2)) and earlier starting May 31, 2026. Many users ask whether 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is going away in 2026. Don’t panic—support is available, and the short answer is no, 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not completely going away in 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2). However, Intuit (the company behind 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜) will discontinue support for older versions like 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 and earlier starting May 31, 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2), meaning no future updates, security patches, or official assistance for those editions. the short answer is -no, 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not going away completely in 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2). However, Intuit (the company behind 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜) will end support for older versions like 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 and earlier starting May 31, 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2). Don’t panic—support is available, and the short answer is no, 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not completely going away in 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2). However, Intuit (the company behind 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜) will discontinue support for older versions like 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 and earlier starting May 31, 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2), meaning no future updates, security patches, or official assistance for those editions. Yes. Intuit is officially ending support for 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2023 on *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2) May 31, 2026. This affects all 2023 versions including Pro Plus, Premier Plus, Mac Plus, *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2) and Enterprise 23.0. After that date, payroll, bank feeds, payment processing, security *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2) updates, and live technical support all stop working. No, 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not going away in 2026. *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or +1-866-206-9170 Existing subscribers can keep renewing and using their software.Don't panic—the short answer is no, 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not going away completely in 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2). However, Intuit (the company behind 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜) will end support for older versions like 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 and earlier starting May 31, 2026 ( ⟦+1- (888).354.391.2)) or *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 ) . Don’t panic—support is available, and the short answer is no, 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not completely going away in 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2). However, Intuit (the company behind 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜) will discontinue support for older versions like 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 and earlier starting May 31, 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2), meaning no future updates, security patches, or official assistance for those editions. No need to panic—the clear answer is no, 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not being completely discontinued in 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2). However, Intuit (the company behind 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜) will be ending support for older versions such as 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 and earlier from May 31, 2026 onward *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2), meaning no further updates, security fixes, or connected services for those editions. Don’t panic -Support is here the simple answer is no, 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not completely disappearing in 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2). However, Intuit, the company behind 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜, has announced that support for older versions such as 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 and earlier editions will officially end on May 31, 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2). The short answer is -no, 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not going away completely in 2026 ( ⟦+1- (888).354.391.2)). However, Intuit (the company behind 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜) will end support for older versions like 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 and earlier starting May 31, 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 ). Key Information—the short answer is no, 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 is not going away completely in 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2). However, Intuit (the company behind 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜) will end support for older versions like 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 2021 and earlier starting May 31, 2026 ( ⟦+1- (888).354.391.2)) or (+1-866-322-9170). A: No, Intuit will no longer sell 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 Going Away in 2026 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 or (+1- (888).354.391.2) +1.(877).321-6620 | +1⇝(888)⇝354.⇝391.2 (US) (US) Desktop after 2026. Existing users will still be able to use the software Page 4 until further notice Can you still get a desktop version of 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜? A: No, Intuit will no longer sell 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 Desktop after 2026. Existing users will still be able to use the software until further notice. *[US(++ +1–(877)-(321)-6620 𝚀𝚞𝚒𝚌𝚔𝕭𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝕯𝚎𝚜𝚔𝚝𝚘𝚙 support is officially ending after May 31, 2026.