What is Missing in US?

Some say "Nothing," some say "everything." What do you think is structurally missing in our beloved US? I have my thoughts but I'd love to hear from you. That's why I'm going from city to city and asking this question. I am brining America together around the things that matter and helping heal America. You can do this as well. Join with me, support me, and help me inspire and motivate 10 million people to have the courage to fight apathy, corruption, and tyranny and restore America to its greatness. America was and can be again a city on a hill, but it needs reform. This is not political nor religious, but at the same time it is both - you cannot talk about America without healing the political divides and political corruption, and you cannot heal those problems unless you are motivated by something greater than America!





Join and support:

Join with me, sponsor me, and track my progress and come meet me at the flagpole in a town nearby - let's chat.





Follow me here:

https://www.youtube.com/@WhatIsMissingUS

https://www.tiktok.com/@whatismissingus

https://www.instagram.com/whatismissingus/

https://x.com/whatismissingus





The task is large! I plan to go from San Diego to Washington DC! I am not independently wealthy, bit I run a business where I can do most of the work remote. I am doing this not because it is easy but because it is necessary. I am doing this for my family, and my grand child. I wish I could wake up generations before me and kept Eastern Europe free of socialism, consumerism and other -isms that are now moving and threatening the US.





Track where I am and where I am going here: whatismissing.us