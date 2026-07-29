What a crazy couple years!

Since October of 2022 God has really tested me. That month I had my first heart attack at 52 years old. Followed by a trauma star helicopter ride to Miami for emergency open heart surgery. I would HA #2 the day before surgery and then a year later.

About 5 months later I was feeling better and slipped and fell two stories landing on my back breaking several vertebrae and getting another helicopter ride and emergency surgery on my neck.

Then last year while riding home from work on my moped, I was rear ended by a drunk driver going around 60mph! I flew over the car and back about 200 feet. Broke my neck pretty much on impact and a year later still struggling with a TBI.

I’m now 100% disabled and out of work and struggling how I’m going to make everything work, all alone.

I have no transportation (my scoot was destroyed) no income with the exception of a small amount of disability. I can’t get around without a cane.

Thanks for reading and considering helping.

god bless