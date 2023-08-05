Supporting We Will Stand

We Will Stand is raising funds for the injustice and disservice to the people who have been misled by the leadership of the Amway Global Corporation here in the United States. Amway leaders were knowingly and willingly allowing the IBOs in the field to be taken advantage. This happened on multiple levels while they were fully aware of what the profits of our business were being used for and against them and our country. There was cover up of aiding foreign entities against America on multiple levels. Leadership Team Development (an Amway Accredited Training Systems) and multiple leaders then decided to defame and libel us while removing our 22 years of business for standing up for our people and this great country. This story needs to be told and justice needs to be documented for We the People and our constitutional rights on their deceptive trade business practices. People need to know what they were planning against Americans while claiming to be patriotic. These funds are needed to fund litigation and legal issues, while helping others in need with similar stories to show the American public what they were doing behind closed doors so it never happens again and so others do not get taken advantage of. We have learned our story is not unique when others reached out to us after we were Kangaroo court removed and silenced for speaking up. The Truth of these matters will be told while certain Board Members of LTD and individuals on the Amway IBOAI Board want to hide these things in what is called arbitration court to cover up and hide, while ignore the many red flags of corruption. We hope you will join us in sharing the truth, WE WILL STAND.