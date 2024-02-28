Retired Combat Veteran & His Family Need Our Help

Hello!

I'm so thankful that you are taking a moment to read about my big brother, Jason Wethern, and his family.

Jason is a retired Army combat veteran with 21 years of total combined military service (8 years as an Army soldier and 13 years as an Airman), three active duty tours, a Sheriff's Deputy, devoted husband and father of three. He's worked incredibly hard for the entirety of his marriage, which parallels his military service, to provide for his wife, Naomi, and their children, Kirsten, Jason Jr., and Judah.

The road has not always been easy or kind to the Wethern family, but they have not given up.

Naomi has faced a myriad of health struggles including a brain lesion, neurological pain, degenerative discs in her back, a misdiagnosis of Meniere's Disease and the possibility of an untreated stroke. She will be undergoing two more sedation MRIs soon in an attempt to pinpoint the cause of her symptoms. These will cost another $5,000. The doctors have recently advised that she may be looking at an MS (Multiple Sclerosis) diagnosis, as well.

Kirsten, the eldest of the three children and their only daughter, will be turning 19 years old this spring. She enjoyed being a cheerleader for her high school and brings light and kindness to all who are blessed to meet her. Her love of cheer wasn't easy for her to pursue as she faced the pain and challenges that came along with her fibromyalgia. The doctors are also looking at the possibility of a lupus diagnosis. Ambulance rides, medicine and hospital stays have added to the growing medical bills.

Jason Jr. is 16 years old. While he has struggled through some challenges of his own over the years, he continues to persevere and remains the healthiest of the three children.

Judah is 13 years old and currently receiving care at (PCH) Primary Children's Hospital in Utah. Jason and Naomi are by his side at PCH while facing this new challenge which means they are both missing more work. He was admitted to PCH for seizures via a 200 mile ambulance ride which was not covered by the family's medical insurance. There is a team of doctors and neurologists working on a diagnosis for Judah's new symptoms, and are discussing the possibility of FND (Functional Neurological Disorder). This not the first battle the family has faced with Judah. He has been suffering from a slew of difficulties for sometime now which his team of doctors have been trying to treat him for.

While he was still an active duty military soldier/airman, Jason paid for Tricare health insurance for his wife and children. As a now retired veteran, he lost all VA (Veterans Affairs) support for his family. His job as a Sheriff's Deputy for Jerome County, Idaho, demands much of his time, energy, and attention but it does not provide enough medical coverage to keep up with the health struggles that his wife and children are continue to face.



In 2023, Jason emptied the savings he had built from his active duty combat tours in an effort to keep up with the insurmountable medical bills. Even after paying $20,000, he is still drowning and is running out of options. Negotiating payment arrangements with the various medical facilities has proven to be fruitless as they have sent him to collections. He is diligent and faithful with paying as much as he is able to every month, but is overwhelmed.

My stoic, independent and respectable big brother allowing me to reach out to all of you for help is a measure of the gravity of his family's situation and the brokenness of his spirit. He has carried this load on his shoulders for far too long and is breaking under the weight of it all.

Jason has served our country as a soldier for 8 years, an Airman for 13 years, gone to war three times to defend our freedom, still serves his community and family as a Sheriff's Deputy and has never asked for financial help from anyone. He is a strong hardworking provider and protector that is facing a mountain of medical bills that he cannot climb on his own.

And so, I've started this campaign to create a space for anyone who feels lead to bless Jason and his family with a financial donation.



PLEASE keep Jason and his family in your PRAYERS and SHARE this campaign.

LET'S RALLY THE TROOPS FOR THIS HERO!