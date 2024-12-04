Christmas gift support for Children in Vietnam

Every Christmas season, the children of ethnic minority villages in the mountains of Vietnam need Christmas gifts. We Send Bibles are the ones who annually bring the love of the Savior Jesus Christ to them through simple gifts. So that the children can enjoy the joy and peace of Christmas through the love of our Savior Jesus Christ, born to humanity.

The Christmas gifts for each child usually include: milk, cakes, candy, clothes, and toys. I wish that all of you will join hands to bring joy to the children. The churches will organize Christmas scenes, evangelism and fellowship, and the gift will be distributed to each child. Currently in the mountains of Vietnam, the ethnic minority children include 12 churches, about 2,000 children, and it is planned that each child will receive a gift which translates to 2 dollars each. Please consider supporting and praying for all dispersed children in Vietnam during this Christmas season. May God bless you and your family even more abundantly with the hope and love that is found in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.