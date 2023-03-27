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Support for Bible Translation

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$1,227 USD

Fundraiser created byHung Nguyen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hung Nguyen

Support for Bible Translation

We Send Bibles acknowledges humanity’s need of God’s word in their everyday life. We recognize that faith comes through hearing, and hearing through the Word of Jesus Christ (Rom. 10:17). Therefore, our vison is to strategically distribute translated Bibles, both New Testaments and Old Testaments, to people-groups where His word is scarce or unavailable. We Send Bibles feels a strong calling to start this Christ led journey with the Hmong people, specifically in Vietnam, Laos and Thailand.

Navigating through a secular and fallen world requires divine instruction. As followers of Jesus Christ, we are dependent on the God’s Word as a lamp to our feet and a light to our path (Ps. 119:105). Across the globe, the power of God’s Word is transformational! The Bible is the source of faith, salvation, truth, and freedom. It provides life-giving nourishment and fosters the growth of a relationship with our Creator & Lord. His word heals, assures, and strengthens. It is the guidebook for living more like Jesus in our world today and every day.

The mission of We Send Bibles is to serve as a conduit to spread God’s word globally. Why?

“All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be competent, equipped for every good work.” – 2 Timothy 3:16

Our prayer for this organization is to share the Good News of God’s love through both ministering to and equipping people with Bibles. We desire that the message of Jesus Christ will dwell richly among the recipients of these Bibles (Col. 3:16)

In the mountains of Central Vietnam live the Mnong people comprised of 13 different people groups speaking the same language. These people are mostly cut off from civilization and have never had a Bible translation in their own language. It is our desire to raise funds collaboratively in order to see them have a thriving relationship with Jesus. Our goal is to translate, print and send 3,000 Mnong Bibles to them. In this effort we need your help! Will you commit today to praying and giving to help us send Bibles to the Mnong people of Vietnam? 

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