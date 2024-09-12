Homeless and Need Help Paying for Hotel Room

Goal:
USD $11,000
Raised:
USD $580
Campaign funds will be received by Cary Wesberry
I'm raising funds to pay for the room my daughter and I are renting. We are both disabled. She is severely autistic and I've suffered multiple strokes. The hotel is getting close to kicking us out for lack of payment.
Income has been very slow the past year, and advanced medical problems along with being the only caregiver for my daughter prevent me from working a normal job. We are currently living in a hotel because we could no longer afford an apartment and had nowhere else to go. We are in a rural area now and at least finally out of the inner city. My daughter is much safer here and the local school has been wonderful to us. We're struggling to find permanent housing though. Until then, we need all the help we can get.
Please consider donating. Even the smallest amount is a big help to us. Or simply share our fundraiser if you can. Thank you and God bless.
Merry Christmas!
"Merry Christmas, and thank you so much for the help!" By Cary Wesberry
Good luck, and god bless.
Prayers for you and your daughter, brother
"Thank you so much. God bless you brother!" By Cary Wesberry
Sending prayers as well.
"Thank you for the help! God bless you." By Cary Wesberry
Prayers my friend
"Thank you! God bless you." By Cary Wesberry
December 10th, 2024
Hi friends! We're still raising funds for our hotel room as we continue to wait for housing. Please consider donating or sharing the fundraiser. Any and all help is greatly appreciated. God bless you.
December 3rd, 2024
We are still stuck in this hotel waiting for housing assistance. We are on the list but I have no way of knowing how many people are in front of us. I'm at my wits end and it costs way too much for us to stay here. Pray for us if you are so inclined.
Please consider donating or just sharing the fundraiser. Every amount no matter how much is a big help to me and my daughter. God bless you. The help is greatly appreciated.
November 30th, 2024
Thank you DC for the latest donation! God bless you. The help is greatly appreciated.
Please consider donating or just sharing the fundraiser. Every amount no matter how much is a big help to me and my daughter.
November 25th, 2024
Thank you J. for the latest generous donation! God bless you. The help is much appreciated.
November 21st, 2024
Hi friends! We're still raising funds for our hotel room both here and at https://gofund.me/9319c860 as we continue to wait for housing. Please consider donating or sharing the fundraiser.
Any and all help is greatly appreciated. I'm working to get steady income but it's been nearly impossible because of the medical problems and being the only one to care for my daughter. What we truly need above all else is an opportunity to get out of this hotel because we have to pay for every day that we're here. I'm also working on a three month voucher to pay for our room going forward, but social services are still working on that and they have no ETA.
November 18th, 2024
Thank you A. for the latest donation! God bless you. The help is much appreciated.
Please consider donating or just sharing the fundraiser.
November 18th, 2024
Thank you G. for the latest donation! God bless you. We are so grateful for the help.
Please consider donating or just sharing the fundraiser.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.