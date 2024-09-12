Homeless and Need Help Paying for Hotel Room

I'm raising funds to pay for the room my daughter and I are renting. We are both disabled. She is severely autistic and I've suffered multiple strokes. The hotel is getting close to kicking us out for lack of payment.

Income has been very slow the past year, and advanced medical problems along with being the only caregiver for my daughter prevent me from working a normal job. We are currently living in a hotel because we could no longer afford an apartment and had nowhere else to go. We are in a rural area now and at least finally out of the inner city. My daughter is much safer here and the local school has been wonderful to us. We're struggling to find permanent housing though. Until then, we need all the help we can get.

Please consider donating. Even the smallest amount is a big help to us. Or simply share our fundraiser if you can. Thank you and God bless.