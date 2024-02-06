Help Norman Traversy Beat the Trudeau Regime!

Monthly Goal:
CAD $3,500
Total Raised:
CAD $29,907
Raised this month:
CAD $445
Campaign funds will be received by norman traversy
Forced off work without pay & benefits cancelled, DONATE TO help Nationally Decorated Fire Fighting HERO & Canada Freedom Convoy Legend NORMAN TRAVERSY to help him Beat the Deep State & Trudeau’s Regime to Free Canada!
Thank you so much Norman. Have a safe haven for you in Alberta if you are ever out this way.
You are an international treasure, sir. God sees you and I pray that He lifts you up, fortifies and protects you. That He makes sure all your needs are taken care of and that you are all well and good. May you fulfill the game-changing mission He's given you. God Bless you and Godspeed ahead. WWG1WGA
Thank you again Norman for all you've done and continue to do for humanity.
I hope my small donation helps a true HERO, thank you sir.
Keep the evil ones on the run
True Canadian Hero!!
Keep rocking!
God Bless you, brother! You are an inspiration & a source of much needed hope. You are providing the tools we all need to claim our sovereignty & it is so deeply appreciated
Thank-you for your work. Pls check out my non-fiction books on PTSD free on my website nattanya.ca. Much love, Nattanya
Norman you are one of a kind! God bless you for all you've done for Canada.
May your good intentions and bravery manifest into the utter destruction of the current corrupt government. Thank you for your service to our country and humanity Norm!!!
We send you our love.
Good luck Norman. You are an amazing freedom fighter.
Keep the faith! Thank you for fighting the good fight!!
Thank you for your faithfulness to our country, truth and true community!
Thankyou Norman you are a true hero
Where we go one we go all! USA stands with our Canadian brothers.
Thank you, Norman, for yo7r incredible service to all of us. Many blessings.
