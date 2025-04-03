Helping Wendy Find Hope After a Stroke

Hello, my name is Wendy, and I am reaching out for financial support after suffering a stroke on March 11, 2025. While I am expected to make a full recovery, I will be unable to safely work for six months to a year, and as the main breadwinner for my family, this has created a significant financial burden. My young adult son is working but unable to contribute enough to keep us afloat.

My family has been helping me as best as they can and even some of our loving extended family members have given me a financial gift but there is no way for me to keep up with my financial responsibilities. With doctors' appointments, medications, medical devices, and therapy-related expenses piling up, I am in dire need of financial support to ensure my recovery and continue providing for me and my son. I have started the process to get help from disability but as many of you know, that is a long and difficult process. There is no way to know if I'll be approved and I may be fully recovered by the time I could receive any benefits. I just need support until I can safely maintain gainful employment again.

Your contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping me cover these expenses and get back on my feet. Every dollar counts, and I am grateful for any support you can offer. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and considering a donation that can help make a difference in my life and the lives of my loved ones.