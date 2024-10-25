Wendy Schops Back On Her Feet Fund

On Thursday October 11, Wendy suffered a stroke that landed her in the ER, then the ICU and soon into an acute rehabilitation facility. She is one tough cookie and WILL recover as she learns how to regain mobility, including the things we take for granted like using two hands and even walking!

We are believing for her full recovery because she is a fighter. This fund is to help with hospital bills as well as lost income (she is self-employed) while she focuses on recovery. Every little bit helps. We invite you to contribute to her peace of mind so that this incredible woman can get back to being fully herself: A hard-working, entreprenurial, selfless, spunky, loving, loyal, faith-filled warrior who not only works a physical job for her livelihood but volunteers her time regularly to support her community!

Let's get her back on her feet!