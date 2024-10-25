Wendy Schops Back On Her Feet Fund

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $9,305
On Thursday October 11, Wendy suffered a stroke that landed her in the ER, then the ICU and soon into an acute rehabilitation facility. She is one tough cookie and WILL recover as she learns how to regain mobility, including the things we take for granted like using two hands and even walking!
We are believing for her full recovery because she is a fighter. This fund is to help with hospital bills as well as lost income (she is self-employed) while she focuses on recovery. Every little bit helps. We invite you to contribute to her peace of mind so that this incredible woman can get back to being fully herself: A hard-working, entreprenurial, selfless, spunky, loving, loyal, faith-filled warrior who not only works a physical job for her livelihood but volunteers her time regularly to support her community!
Let's get her back on her feet!
Luv ya pretty lady! Keep up the good work in rehab. You're a rock star!
Hope you are better soon, praying for 100% recovery for you, Wendy!
Sending lots of love, prayers and healing energy your way. You are strong, powerful and beautiful . You will be fine and recover completelly. Much love, Caroline
God bless you with quick healing!! XOXO
May the great healer and physician tend to you and make you whole again. In his name I pray.
Sending our heartfelt prayers & love. You've got this Wendy 🙏
Our prayers for both you and Jeff. May you have a speedy and complete recovery In Jesus Name Amen
We’re praying for your speedy recovery ❤️🩹
Praying for your full recovery Wendy!
You've got this girl!!! Love ❤️ you
Lots of prayers for a speedy and full recovery!
You got this, I have absolutely no doubt!
Stay strong. Love and prayers headed your way.
I know you are strong. I’ll be thinking about both you and Jeff and saying prayers for your speedy recovery. Keep your chin up.
Prayers for a successful recovery and peace during this time. Healing is never linear, so we will be praying for patience as well.
October 25th, 2024
Message from Wendy below … the recovery is not over, it is just changing locations. Thank you to all those who have already given and thank you to those who are still contributing toward helping her literally get back on her feet and living life fully again. We love you so much!
10/24/24 Update:
I'm going home Saturday morning! 😁
This has been the most challenging 2 weeks of my life! I've got tons of therapy in my future but it will be outpatient and that's doable.
My current condition is limited use of my left side. I'm "walking" with a brace and a walker. I have limited feeling and mobility of my left arm but feeling improvements every day.
Jeff has been absolutely wonderful being by my side every day making the trip twice a day. He's my rock! I've had tons of support from family and friends who just kept my mind on the positive. So much of this is mental fatigue you've got to face each day with a fierce drive to accomplish what the teams decide for you.
My PT and OT therapists are the best in the country and I'm deeply grateful for each one. There were times I wanted to hide in the bathroom because I didn't think I had anything left but they always had the right thing to say to give me encouragement to go forward.
Thank you for all of your prayers, calls, gifts and messages every day. You don't even know how many times I leaned on them for inspiration. I appreciate those who were able to visit xoxo.
Who knows what tomorrow brings. None of us know. What I KNOW is God has been with me every second and he saved me 2 weeks ago. Had I had this stroke in my sleep I probably wouldn't have survived.
Hope to see you out and about soon! Thank you again and always!! Much love,
Wendy
