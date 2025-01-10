Help Wendy Heal from Heartbreak and Debt

Dear friends, kind-hearted strangers, and compassionate souls,

My name is Wendy Leah Carviou, and I’m reaching out from the small town of Menasha, WI. I write this with a heart that feels broken beyond repair, carrying a sorrow that no mother should ever have to endure. Seven days ago, I lost my sweet boy, my only child, my world—Johnson.

Johnson was my sunshine, my reason to wake up every morning, and the source of my greatest joy. He was only 5 years old but had a soul so bright it lit up every room he walked into. He loved dinosaurs, building forts in the living room, and making me laugh with his silly dance moves. Johnson was so smart and curious, always asking questions about the world, and I would often think to myself how lucky I was to be his mom.

But life, as unpredictable and cruel as it can be, dealt us a devastating blow. Just six months ago, Johnson was diagnosed with leukemia. Those words—acute lymphoblastic leukemia—shattered my world. He was so small, so full of life, and yet his body was waging a battle I could barely comprehend.

I promised him that I would fight for him with everything I had, just as he fought so bravely every single day.

The Fight of a Lifetime

The past six months have been a whirlwind of hospital visits, endless treatments, sleepless nights, and prayers whispered through tears. Johnson endured chemotherapy, blood transfusions, and countless painful procedures. Even as his tiny body grew weaker, his spirit remained unbroken. He would smile at the nurses, draw pictures of superheroes, and tell me, “Mommy, when I get better, we’re going to go to the park every day.”

But leukemia is a relentless enemy. Despite the doctors’ best efforts and Johnson’s incredible courage, his little body couldn’t fight anymore. On January 4th, I held my baby boy in my arms as he took his last breath. In that moment, my world stopped.

No mother is ever prepared to say goodbye to her child.

The Aftermath: A Mother’s Struggle

As I sit here writing this, my heart is heavy with grief, but also with worry. Johnson’s treatment was expensive—so much more than I could afford as a single mother. I had some savings, but they were quickly depleted. I took out loans, borrowed from friends, and did everything I could to give my son the care he needed. Nothing else mattered to me except trying to save him.

Now, with Johnson gone, I am left not only with a broken heart but also with a mountain of medical bills and debt. The financial burden feels suffocating, and I don’t know how I will ever climb out of this hole.

I am sharing my story because I need help. I need help to pay off the debts that have been weighing on me, to cover the costs of Johnson’s funeral, and to start finding a way to heal from this unimaginable loss.

Why Your Support Matters

I know times are tough for so many people, and it’s never easy to ask for help. But I believe in the kindness of strangers and the power of community. If you’ve ever loved a child, if you’ve ever experienced loss, or if you simply feel moved by Johnson’s story, I ask you to please consider donating.

Your contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference. It will help lift the financial burden from my shoulders so that I can focus on honoring Johnson’s memory and beginning the slow process of healing.

Johnson’s Legacy

to the world. He taught me how to love unconditionally, how to find joy in the smallest moments, and how to be brave even in the face of overwhelming challenges.

Every dollar raised will go toward:

Paying off the medical bills from Johnson’s leukemia treatment.

Covering funeral and memorial expenses.

Stabilizing my financial situation so I can move forward and keep Johnson’s memory alive.

If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your network. Every share brings us closer to reaching the goal and gives me hope in this dark time.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading, for caring, and for supporting me during the hardest chapter of my life. Your kindness means more than words can express.

With gratitude and love,

Wendy Leah Carviou



