Supporting the Kridner Family ♡

The Kridner's have been faced with quite a journey ahead. While they are hesitant to ask for support—wanting to avoid burdening anyone— they agreed to let me share what is going on.







On Thursday, October 10, Rebecca went in to the ER to get a CT scan after her head had been hurting for several days in a row. The CT scan revealed a 2.2 cm mass in her brain and an MRI was recommended as the next step. On Friday, they placed a catheter in her brain to drain the fluid that the mass was causing so she could get some relief for her headaches. Rebecca will have to stay in the hospital over the next few days while it drains and she will have to have surgery next week to remove the mass in the ventricle of her brain.





If you know or have spent any time with Rebecca, then you know she is such an absolutely incredible mother and friend. Every single one of her children are truly a reflection of her: kind, loving, honest, courageous, and resilient. The Kridner Krew are such a blessing and joy to spend time with.





We would be so incredibly grateful for any help you are able to provide. Your kindness and generosity are deeply appreciated and mean so much to the Kridners and everyone who loves them. I would love to help raise enough money to where they won’t have any added stress in the financial aspect of all that will come with the journey ahead. The funds donated will help them navigate any unexpected medical expenses that may occur, help provide for their family as Michael may have to take some time off work, and just help relieve any financial burdens during this time.





Above all, we ask for your prayers for healing for Rebecca. Thank you so much for joining with us as the body of Christ to support Michael, Rebecca, Suede, Rosie, Wyatt, Colton, and Poppy during this incredibly challenging time.





For updates from Rebecca's sister, Robyn, please visit Rebecca's Caringbridge site which can be found here: https://www.caringbridge.org/site/55e2c53f-8844-11ef-9c86-493674f0d47d





Psalm 34:18–19 The LORD is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the LORD delivers him out of them all.