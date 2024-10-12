Supporting the Kridner Family ♡

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $8,740
Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Kridner
Randomly saw your posts on Facebook, and glad I did so we can be praying for you and your family! What a journey you have been on. Praying for full healing over you in Jesus’ name!
Praying for a full recovery and restoration of health and strength in the mighty name of Jesus.
Praying for you guys
We are so thankful that in the midst of this awful situation, Jesus is right here with your beautiful family; working in the midst of each of your lives and providing everything you need that is sufficient for the day. We are praising Him for all the victories we have witnessed so far in this situation and will continue to do so in all those left to come!
I am praying for a complete healing and for God’s peace and comfort to fill your home and hearts with His peace!
Michael, we’re so sorry to hear about Rebecca. Pastor Brian is keeping us updated so we don’t have to bother you. I know you must be stressed and busy. Please let us know if we can help in any way. We’re think of and praying for Rebecca and your family.
We are praying for your family during this time and for God’s ultimate healing!
Sending our prayers for health, strength, and love.
Sending your family and you love, Michael. I’m so sorry you’re all going through this right now.
Continued prayers for Rebecca and family. Our God is good ALL the time! Praying for healing.
Stay strong
Get well soon can’t wait to have you back on the sidelines cheering for the blue thunder
Sending love and prayers!
Be still and know that I am God. Psalm 46:10
Praying for healing
Thinking of you.
Sending you our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery!
We’re all praying for you. Let get through this!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.