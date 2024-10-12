Campaign Image

Supporting the Kridner Family ♡

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $8,740

Campaign created by Friends of the Kridners

Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Kridner

Supporting the Kridner Family ♡

The Kridner's have been faced with quite a journey ahead. While they are hesitant to ask for support—wanting to avoid burdening anyone— they agreed to let me share what is going on.

On Thursday, October 10, Rebecca went in to the ER to get a CT scan after her head had been hurting for several days in a row. The CT scan revealed a 2.2 cm mass in her brain and an MRI was recommended as the next step. On Friday, they placed a catheter in her brain to drain the fluid that the mass was causing so she could get some relief for her headaches. Rebecca will have to stay in the hospital over the next few days while it drains and she will have to have surgery next week to remove the mass in the ventricle of her brain. 

If you know or have spent any time with Rebecca, then you know she is such an absolutely incredible mother and friend. Every single one of her children are truly a reflection of her: kind, loving, honest, courageous, and resilient.   The Kridner Krew are such a blessing and joy to spend time with. 

We would be so incredibly grateful for any help you are able to provide. Your kindness and generosity are deeply appreciated and mean so much to the Kridners and everyone who loves them. I would love to help raise enough money to where they won’t have any added stress in the financial aspect of all that will come with the journey ahead. The funds donated will help them navigate any unexpected medical expenses that may occur, help provide for their family as Michael may have to take some time off work, and just help relieve any financial burdens during this time.

Above all, we ask for your prayers for healing for Rebecca. Thank you so much for joining with us as the body of Christ to support Michael, Rebecca, Suede, Rosie, Wyatt, Colton, and Poppy during this incredibly challenging time.

For updates from Rebecca's sister, Robyn, please visit Rebecca's Caringbridge site which can be found here: https://www.caringbridge.org/site/55e2c53f-8844-11ef-9c86-493674f0d47d 

Psalm 34:18–19 The LORD is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the LORD delivers him out of them all.
Recent Donations
Show:
Keri and Dave
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Randomly saw your posts on Facebook, and glad I did so we can be praying for you and your family! What a journey you have been on. Praying for full healing over you in Jesus’ name!

Quinton
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for a full recovery and restoration of health and strength in the mighty name of Jesus.

Malcolm
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you guys

Randalls friend Dominic
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Simmons Fam
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so thankful that in the midst of this awful situation, Jesus is right here with your beautiful family; working in the midst of each of your lives and providing everything you need that is sufficient for the day. We are praising Him for all the victories we have witnessed so far in this situation and will continue to do so in all those left to come!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

I am praying for a complete healing and for God’s peace and comfort to fill your home and hearts with His peace!

Ray
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Michael, we’re so sorry to hear about Rebecca. Pastor Brian is keeping us updated so we don’t have to bother you. I know you must be stressed and busy. Please let us know if we can help in any way. We’re think of and praying for Rebecca and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying for your family during this time and for God’s ultimate healing!

Molina Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending our prayers for health, strength, and love.

Christine Kieran
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending your family and you love, Michael. I’m so sorry you’re all going through this right now.

Kim Newman
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Continued prayers for Rebecca and family. Our God is good ALL the time! Praying for healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Family Munoz
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Stay strong

Sebastian Marroquin
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Get well soon can’t wait to have you back on the sidelines cheering for the blue thunder

Jon and Aubrey
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers!

April Albrecht
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Be still and know that I am God. Psalm 46:10

Lisa Brock
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for healing

Andrew Hosier
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you.

Patrick Bumb
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending you our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery!

Brian
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

We’re all praying for you. Let get through this!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo