Osito's Surgery and Recovery

As we were heading out to vacation on Saturday, July 29, we drove into my parent's neighborhood to drop off our dogs with the dog sitter. Our older dog touched the window button and rolled it down. We let the dogs stick their heads out of the window since we were only 1 minute away. Our 9 month old puppy, Osito, jumped out of the window while our car was going 15-20 mph in the neighborhood. I (Melanie), got out of the car and ran back to him where he was crying and laying in a neighbor's yard. We took him to a veterinarian urgent care, which after running some tests, let us know that Osi had an open fracture of his femur and would need surgery. We had to pay $1,200 up front on Saturday night and put all of it on a credit card. The urgent care said that we would need to transfer Osi to NCState's Vet Center for his surgery, but that he could stay at home with me for one night. The estimated cost of this surgery would be $6,000-$8,000. We arrived at NCState on Sunday night and Osi was checked in so that he would be prepped for his surgery on Monday. We did NOT know that we would have to pay the lowest estimate of his bill UP FRONT. We put another $6,000 on a credit card. Osi had his surgery on Monday, July 31 around 12:00. He was in surgery for 3 hours and had a plate attached to his leg to help him heal moving forward. He is currently at home recovering, which will take a total of 8 weeks. He can put weight on his leg, but he cannot run, jump, or move around much for the first 2 weeks. He is mostly staying in his crate and being taken out to use the bathroom. We will have to pay for another bill up front when they check him with follow up X-Rays in a few weeks. The total of all payments will come out to be around $8,000. We appreciate any help with these unexpected costs and we are so grateful for so many who have been wanting to help. With the choice of putting our dog down or amputating his leg, we just could not do that to a 9 month old puppy.



If we have learned anything from this horrible accident, we have learned that:

1. Pet accident insurance is a GREAT investment (which we do not have). We will be purchasing it for the future.

2. DO NOT let your dogs hang out of the car window, no matter what speed you are going.