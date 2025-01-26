We Love Garrett

On Nov 1, 2024, Garrett was in an accident in his work truck and damaged the C5 vertebrae at the base of his neck. This injury left him with virtually no feeling below his neck. After surgery, recovery time, and therapy at Craig Hospital in Denver, Garrett is making steady progress and will be released to return home in early February. Anyone who knows Garrett's knows he loves working at the ranch and being outdoors. He has a long road ahead of him and will continue therapy but he really wants to get back outside and working again. We have researched what he needs to be fully productive and of course most equipment is not covered by insurance.

The goal for this campaign is $120K. The following items are of high interest but we will leave it up to him and his family to decide how to use whatever we raise.

-$30,000: ActionStander tracked ATV wheelchair (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jhh9F5pPiaY)

-$45,000: Used/modified wheelchair accessible van (drive the wheelchair up the ramp)

-$20,000: 1 year of partial living expenses so he can maximize time at therapy

-$10,000: Home therapy equipment (primary need is an electro-stimulus stationary bike)

-$5,000: Stair lift modification to his ranch quarters at the barn

-$5,000: Modifications to his truck to allow for foot-free controls

-$5,000: Chair lift robotic arm for his truck

If more items come up, we'll update the campaign. We want Garrett to have everything he needs!!!!