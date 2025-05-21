Supporting Coach Abby Steele

Many of you know Coach Abby, who has been an amazing soccer coach at St Augustines for years. Some of you have gone to her farm and taken horseback lessons or even her summer camps... She needs our prayers and help! Recently she took a terrible fall off her horse when it bucked multiple times and actually sent her through the air. She fracture the transverse process of several of her lower vertebrae, had a mild concussion and a pneumothorax ('hole' in her lung). She spent several days in the hospital and has seen countless doctors. She is probably the strongest female I know and I know many of you can attest to her self reliance. It's hard to help someone so strong but she really needs our prayers. She's in a fair amount of pain and she relies on horseback lessons for her income. She lives a very physical life and has a lot of responsibility outdoors and now she is limited as to what she can lift and moving around is a challenge. So please take some time to offer prayers for her complete healing. If you're able to donate financially, it would be a huge blessing to her as well. Thank you so much for being the wonderful community you are-its such a blessing to know the prayer warriors that each of you are!