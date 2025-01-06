Help Western North Carolina Post Hurricane Helene

Goal:
Thank you for supporting our efforts to help Western North Carolina through this GiveSendGo campaign. Your generosity has been a vital part of making a difference for families in need. While we still gratefully accept donations here, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new website: PatriotReliefFund.com!
Through Patriot Relief, a registered 501(c)(3), we’re taking our mission to the next level—continuing our commitment to supporting Western North Carolina while expanding our reach to help even more communities during times of natural disaster. Visit our new site to learn about our latest projects, explore opportunities to get involved, and make donations that directly support our efforts to bring hope and relief.
Click now to donate at PatriotReliefFund.com, or mail a check to support our mission:
Make checks payable to:
Patriot Relief
(Tax deductible as a 501c3)
Mail to:
Patriot Relief
C/O WNC Rebuild
PO Box 396
Harrisburg, NC 28075-0396
Together, we can continue to rebuild, restore, and bring hope to those in need. Join us in this next chapter and let’s keep the momentum going—because help and hope start with us.
My friends, this is your chance to make a real difference! The devastation left by Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina is beyond words, and our communities need us more than ever.
_________________
We're rallying together to collect essential items for those affected. Let’s show up in a BIG way and fill our trucks with love and generosity! Every donation counts. From your donation here to non-perishable food, clothing, toiletries, and baby supplies—let’s come together to bring relief and hope to those who need it most. Let’s do this, y’all! Together, we can make a huge impact. ❤️
About Hurricane Helene's Impact on Western North Carolina:
This is an official fundraiser from Leigh Thomas Brown and Patriot Relief. We will continue to update needs and opportunities on our PatriotReliefFund.com, or our Patriot Relief FaceBook Page.
Contact me and my team for more information: 704-251-9605 or HelpingNeighbors@LeighBrown.com
We WILL respond to your request, but please be patient as we are coordinating our Build Blitz and warm up stations, accepting donations, loading/unloading trucks and so much more!
January 6th, 2025
To Our Incredible Supporters,
From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank you for your unwavering generosity and support through this GiveSendGo campaign. Because of you, we’ve been able to bring relief, hope, and healing to families in Western North Carolina when they needed it most. Your donations have been a vital part of rebuilding lives and communities—and we couldn’t have done it without you.
We’re excited to share some wonderful news: our mission is growing! We’ve launched a brand-new website, PatriotReliefFund.com, to continue the incredible work we’ve started here. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Patriot Relief is committed to helping Western North Carolina and expanding our reach to assist even more communities impacted by natural disasters.
What does this mean?
It means your generosity has paved the way for us to do even more. While we still accept donations here, we encourage you to visit PatriotReliefFund.com to explore our latest projects, find new ways to get involved, donate and support our ongoing mission to bring help and hope where it’s needed most.
We’re incredibly grateful for the trust and compassion you’ve shown in supporting our mission. Together, we’ve made a difference—and together, we’ll continue to do so. Thank you for being an essential part of this journey.
With heartfelt appreciation,
The Patriot Relief Team
November 26th, 2024
Watch the video from our Volunteer Blitz Day Today!
https://www.instagram.com/p/DCzVAl9vtN2
🇺🇸 Patriot Relief is back at it, building insulated tractor sheds to help our neighbors stay on their land and rebuild.
We’re making sure folks in Yancey, Mitchell, Avery, and Buncombe counties can move out of tent cities and back into stable living situations—on their own land, in their own communities. Because let’s be real: North Carolinians love being in North Carolina.
These tractor sheds aren’t just shelters; they’re a way for families to store building materials and tools as they rebuild their homes. You can’t exactly haul a renovation project in the back of a Toyota Camry, right?
Here’s the best part: everyone here is a volunteer. They’ve taken time off work and life to lend a hand, proving what neighbors helping neighbors really looks like. And this work? It’s powered by YOUR donations. No scams, no grifting—just North Carolinians and Americans doing what we do best: showing up for each other.
It’s been eight weeks, y’all, and there are still people living in tents. That’s unacceptable, and we’re not backing down.
If you want to help, here’s how:
💥 Donate
💥 Grab some merch—it all supports the cause.
💥 Volunteer with us here in Valdese or on upcoming projects.
And don’t forget about our Winter Wonderland Christmas project—let’s make the holidays special for those who need it most.
Here’s all the info:
Patriot Relief Merchandise:
https://patriotrelief.company.site
Website - Winter Wonderland Christmas Info and additional links:
https://www.leighsells.com/pages/hurricane-helene-wnc
Amazon Christmas Project Wish List:
https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/3LW63LP6HYVXZ
November 9th, 2024
🇺🇸 Patriot Relief UPDATE from Western North Carolina
https://www.instagram.com/p/DCKKB_Qvhfl/
Here’s an update from Western North Carolina, weeks after Helene. There’s still a lot of work ahead, but I’m so thankful for Patriot Relief and the incredible REALTORS who are stepping up.
Today, my car is packed with dehumidifiers because we’re determined to save as many homes as possible and prevent mold. With the temperatures fluctuating, it’s a big challenge. I’ve also got hip waders, because we still have missing North Carolinians, and a dedicated group of volunteers is out there walking the rivers, searching for their neighbors. If that were your family, wouldn’t you want to support those volunteers? They’re offering closure, helping people grieve, and ensuring no one is left behind if there’s any chance.
We’re also wrapping up a build project for tractor sheds, with round two coming soon. If you’d like to volunteer, let us know!
And with my REALTOR hat on, I want to remind you that we REALTORS don’t leave anyone behind. I’ll be helping process grant applications, doing everything possible to get aid to those who need it. If you want to volunteer or donate, learn more at: https://www.leighsells.com/pages/hurricane-helene-wnc
I’m so grateful for all the help.
👉And if the government isn’t stepping up, we’ll do it ourselves.
November 4th, 2024
Do you want to know what it’s like to trust in the Lord and discover that He meets needs you didn’t even realize you had?
Today (November 4, 2024), we’re wrapping up temporary tractor sheds for our neighbors so they can return to working their own land. Out of the blue, a mail carrier pulled up and donated enough mailboxes for every one of the families we’re helping! It was a small but powerful reminder that if you’re going to receive FEMA checks or any kind of important correspondence, you need a mailbox—and many of these folks lost theirs along with their homes.
A huge thank you to that anonymous rural carrier who generously provided mailboxes for every North Carolinian in need. You’re incredible! And if you’re someone who has lost your home, make sure you get a mailbox. If you need assistance, DM us.
Video Updates:
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/J6LzesZo43RKKv7w/
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/xemR3QXjNzj9m4sx/
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/wv5oaMDU48pBHauh/
https://www.instagram.com/sherricolvin/reel/DB6LxjburUl/
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DB4JyioPzrr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/VonvRpGWqZ13smnt/
Testimonial from Volunteer, Sherri Colvin:
In Valdese, NC yesterday with people from all over our beautiful country, building and outfitting tractor sheds for people in WNC that have been living in tents after losing everything due to Helene. Thank you to all the @centercitychurchgso peeps for working so hard, for providing lunch for all the volunteers and to Krista for making it happen! Thank you, @leighthomasbrown for putting this entire project together, you are amazing!
October 18th, 2024
The outpouring for western NC has been amazing! To hear what we have been providing so far, please listen to my latest update on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/p/DBNYEXBx-7O/
And Here's What's NEXT:
We’re in planning stages for a build project that will take place in approximately two weeks where we are going to build small sheds that can be used as shelter until houses are repaired. Our goal is 50 of these small buildings and as soon as we secure the parking lots for the project, you can also come help build with us! Our neighbors don’t want to leave their homes so we’re gong to make sure they can stay somewhere better than a tarp or tent during the winter.
~ Leigh Brown
October 10th, 2024
Where are your dollars are going? We are providing generators and dehumidifiers to those houses we can save but which will be without power for what might be weeks. With the FEMA check of $750 and a small generator being $1000, you can see the need is immediate. Keep it coming, keep the faith, keep praying.
~ Leigh Brown
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.