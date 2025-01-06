Help Western North Carolina Post Hurricane Helene

We’re Growing and Expanding Our Mission!

Thank you for supporting our efforts to help Western North Carolina through this GiveSendGo campaign. Your generosity has been a vital part of making a difference for families in need. While we still gratefully accept donations here, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new website: PatriotReliefFund.com!

Through Patriot Relief, a registered 501(c)(3), we’re taking our mission to the next level—continuing our commitment to supporting Western North Carolina while expanding our reach to help even more communities during times of natural disaster. Visit our new site to learn about our latest projects, explore opportunities to get involved, and make donations that directly support our efforts to bring hope and relief.

Ready to make an impact today?

Click now to donate at PatriotReliefFund.com, or mail a check to support our mission:

Make checks payable to:

Patriot Relief

(Tax deductible as a 501c3)

Mail to:

Patriot Relief

C/O WNC Rebuild

PO Box 396

Harrisburg, NC 28075-0396

Together, we can continue to rebuild, restore, and bring hope to those in need. Join us in this next chapter and let’s keep the momentum going—because help and hope start with us.

My friends, this is your chance to make a real difference! The devastation left by Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina is beyond words, and our communities need us more than ever.⁣

_________________

We're rallying together to collect essential items for those affected. Let’s show up in a BIG way and fill our trucks with love and generosity! Every donation counts. From your donation here to non-perishable food, clothing, toiletries, and baby supplies—let’s come together to bring relief and hope to those who need it most. Let’s do this, y’all! Together, we can make a huge impact. ❤️

About Hurricane Helene's Impact on Western North Carolina:

About Hurricane Helene's Impact on Western North Carolina:

This was a storm and affect of Biblical proportion. There is no other way to characterize it. I don't know why the coverage has been so muted but I will say a huge thanks to Brad Panovich Meteorologistfor using his platform to find people and North Carolina's Weather Authority for county by county work.

The geography has been rewritten. Search for the photos and video from those who found a way to post them. Know that anyone who has a tie to our mountains is hurting but we pray in specific for the neighbors we have not yet found. YOU are helping. Since this hit on Thursday into Friday (September 27, 2024), I have seen so many creating food and water drives and every bit is appreciated. You are supporting this along with me and we raised enough money yesterday to really dial in and help. (I promise, I will get thank you notes sent — we got a huge response) We will continue collecting items and the need is greater than we grasp yet.

This is an official fundraiser from Leigh Thomas Brown and Patriot Relief. We will continue to update needs and opportunities on our PatriotReliefFund.com, or our Patriot Relief FaceBook Page.

Contact me and my team for more information: 704-251-9605 or HelpingNeighbors@LeighBrown.com

We WILL respond to your request, but please be patient as we are coordinating our Build Blitz and warm up stations, accepting donations, loading/unloading trucks and so much more!