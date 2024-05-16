Help the Wells during Joshua's cancer treatment

This fund is set up to support the Wells family while Joshua goes through his treatments for leukemia.

Chris and Becky's 16 year old son, Joshua, has just been diagnosed with leukemia and is currently in the hospital undergoing chemo treatments. Joshua will be in the hospital for 4-6 weeks and then continue outpatient treatments, as well. Chris is trying to stay with Joshua at the hospital as much as possible.

We are trying to come alongside the Wells family through prayer and giving to help meet their needs as much as we can during this time.

Please don't only give, pray as well!

