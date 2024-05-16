Campaign Image

Help the Wells during Joshua's cancer treatment

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $21,385

Campaign created by Rachel Todd

Campaign funds will be received by Christopher Wells

Help the Wells during Joshua's cancer treatment

This fund is set up to support the Wells family while Joshua goes through his treatments for leukemia.

Chris and Becky's 16 year old son, Joshua, has just been diagnosed with leukemia and is currently in the hospital undergoing chemo treatments. Joshua will be in the hospital for 4-6 weeks and then continue outpatient treatments, as well. Chris is trying to stay with Joshua at the hospital as much as possible.

We are trying to come alongside the Wells family through prayer and giving to help meet their needs as much as we can during this time.

Please don't only give, pray as well!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
11 days ago

We are praying for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 170.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 170.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 170.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 170.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 4500.00 USD
4 months ago

To help you with a new car

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
4 months ago

Always in my prayers. God Bless!

Jane Haase
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for Joshua and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 170.00 USD
4 months ago

Todd Family
$ 1000.00 USD
5 months ago

We love you guys and are praying for you every day!

Anonymous Giver
$ 450.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 170.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

You are in our prayers constantly. We love you dearly.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 170.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Updates

Update May 2024

May 16th, 2024

Joshua has a been admitted to a study for his particular type of leukemia at Anderson Cancer Center in Texas. The goal of this study is complete remission without a bone marrow transplant!

Chris and Becky do not know at this time how long the study will last, or how much it will cost. I have raised the campaign goal to reflect this.

Thank you for your continued prayers and support!


Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo