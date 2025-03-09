Our Little Blessing Adoption Fund

Our Adoption Journey

Why adoption?

From the very beginning of our marriage, Grace and I knew adoption would be part of our story. This journey is not about filling a void but about answering a call—one deeply rooted in our faith and love for children. We believe every child is a precious gift from God, and we feel incredibly blessed to be walking this path to parenthood.

Our Growing family

Faith and love make a family, and our home is full of it! We are blessed with a sweet and spirited 6-year-old daughter who is beyond excited to become a big sister. We also have the joy and responsibility of raising two of my younger siblings, who have been an incredible part of our journey as parents.

Through our experiences, we’ve seen firsthand how God weaves families together in ways we could never have imagined. We know that family isn’t just about biology—it’s about love, faith, and the commitment to care for one another as Christ calls us to. Adoption is an extension of that love, and we feel blessed that God has placed this calling on our hearts. We trust that He has already chosen the child meant for our family, and we can’t wait for the day we get to welcome them home, wrapping them in the same love and faith that guide our lives each day.

Where We Are in the Process

We are excited to share that we have officially completed our home study through Siena Adoption Services, a major milestone in the adoption process! The home study involved background checks, interviews, and home visits to ensure we are prepared to welcome a child into our family. We are grateful for the guidance and support of Siena. The journey ahead still includes legal steps, agency coordination, and potential travel, but we are one step closer to bringing our child home.

How You Can Help

Adoption comes with significant financial costs, and we are trusting in God's provision to make this possible. The funds raised through this page will go directly toward:

✅ Agency & Legal Fees – Handling the necessary paperwork, court filings, and agency requirements.

✅ Home Study & Background Checks – Required assessments to ensure a safe, loving home.

✅ Travel Expenses – If we adopt from out of state, we may need to cover flights, lodging, and transportation.

✅ Medical & Care Expenses – Supporting any immediate medical or living needs for our child.

Every donation, whether big or small, brings us closer to bringing our child home.

Other Ways to Support Us

We know not everyone is in a position to give financially, and that’s okay! Here’s how you can still make a difference:

✨ Pray for us – For patience, wisdom, and God’s perfect timing.

✨ Share our story – The more people who hear about our journey, the closer we get to our goal.

✨ Encourage us – Your words of support mean the world to us.

Thank You!

We are beyond grateful for the love and generosity of our community. This journey is bigger than just us—it’s about faith, family, and the incredible way God weaves lives together. Thank you for believing in our story and for being part of something truly life-changing.

With love and gratitude,

Tommy and Grace