Well, this is more than we can afford on our own

My wife's late father was a sailor. Her older brother is also a sailor. You could say that the spirit of the sea runs deep in our family.

When our son decided that he wanted to attend a maritime academy, my wife was so happy. At the same time, we couldn't help but wonder if he was ready for such a challenging path.

Our son has grown up as a God-fearing young man. He does not smoke or drink alcohol, and he is respectful in both his words and actions. He has always worked hard in school and earned excellent grades. Even so, we know that life at sea requires great mental strength and perseverance. We also knew that a maritime education would be far more expensive than a regular university.

Despite these concerns, we believed that if God opened the door for him to be accepted into this school, He would also make a way for us to support him.

Praise God, our son was accepted.

Since then, we have done everything we can to cover the costs of his education, including the admission fees, uniforms, equipment, monthly expenses, meals, and many other requirements.

I work in the creative industry, and my wife is an accounting staff. Our income is enough for a typical university education, but the costs of a maritime academy are beyond what we can manage on our own.

To keep him in school, we turned to online loans. They helped for a while, but eventually the loan repayments became another financial burden.

Now we are facing this month's tuition and semester fees while still trying to repay those loans. We have reached the limit of what we can afford.

After much prayer, I felt led by the Holy Spirit to start this fundraiser. I believe God guided me to this platform, and I am stepping forward in faith.

If you are able, we humbly ask for your support to help our son continue pursuing his dream of becoming a sailor. No gift is too small, and every contribution brings him one step closer to achieving the future he has worked so hard for.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.

May God richly bless you for your compassion.

Amen.