Welcome Baby Alya Home

Our dear friends Ben and AnaStasha are preparing to welcome sweet baby Alya into the world any day now. As they enter this final stretch of pregnancy, they are hoping to secure temporary housing close to the hospital for labor, delivery, and postpartum recovery.





With baby Alya arriving soon, having a peaceful place nearby would allow them to focus on birth, healing, rest, and caring for their growing family during such an important and vulnerable season. Ben is currently taking time away from work so he can fully support AnaStasha through labor, postpartum recovery, and caring for their little boy, Rowan, as they welcome their baby girl into the world.





A Meal Train has already been organized for them, which has been such a blessing, but they are still needing financial support to help cover the cost of an Airbnb or temporary rental near the hospital before and after birth.





If you feel led to help, any amount truly makes a difference. Even sharing this fundraiser means so much to their family. Thank you for surrounding Ben, AnaStasha, Rowan, and baby Alya with love, prayers, and support during this special season. ❤️







