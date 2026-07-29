Weight loss surgery

I have struggled for years with my weight loss journey and, despite my efforts, I have not been able to reach my goal weight. After speaking with medical professionals, I am trying to get gastric bypass surgery to help improve my health and quality of life.





Unfortunately, I currently do not have insurance that will cover the procedure, so I am asking for any help and support possible. I am dealing with several serious health conditions, including heart and lung problems, sleep apnea, and Type 2 diabetes. These health issues have greatly affected my daily life, and this surgery could truly be life-changing for me.





I am hoping to raise $17,000 to help cover the surgery and related medical expenses. Any donation, share, or kind word of encouragement would mean more to me than I can express. Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me on this journey toward better health.