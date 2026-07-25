Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but right now I can’t do this alone.

Life has brought unexpected challenges that have placed a heavy financial burden on me and my family. Between mounting expenses and everyday necessities, we’re doing everything we can to stay afloat, but we need a helping hand to get through this difficult chapter.

The funds raised will go directly toward essential expenses such as housing, utilities, food, medical bills, transportation, and other urgent needs. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference and help relieve some of the stress we’re facing.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would mean just as much. Your kindness, generosity, and support give us hope during a time when we need it most.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your compassion, and for standing beside us. We are deeply grateful for every prayer, donation, and share.

With gratitude

Davon