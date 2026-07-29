What the Fire Left Behind

🚨 Help Jennifer and Jerry After Losing Everything in a Devastating House Fire 🚨





In the early morning hours between 1:00 and 2:00 AM, tragedy struck when Jennifer and Jerry’s home was engulfed in flames.





They woke to smoke and fire and had only moments to escape with their lives. In a desperate act of survival, Jennifer broke a window to help get herself and her husband Jerry who is disabled safely out of the home.





By the grace of God, they made it out alive but they lost nearly everything.





Heartbreakingly, some of their beloved dogs and baby animals did not survive the fire. In addition to losing their home, they also lost their feed storage and many of the supplies needed to care for the animals that survived.





Jennifer and Jerry care for numerous animals, including:





🐐 goats

🐷 pygmy pigs

🦚 peacocks

🪶 emus

🐓chickens and guineas

🫏 burros

🐴 mustang

1 cat





One of their goats is a bottle baby and urgently needs formula and a new bottle.





They are in desperate need of animal feed and basic supplies.





They urgently need help with:





❤️ Animal feed and bottle formula

❤️ Household necessities

❤️ Temporary support while they rebuild

❤️ Replacing livestock supplies lost in the fire





Jennifer and Jerry are facing the unimaginable—trying to recover from losing their home while also caring for the many animals that depend on them.





Any amount, no matter how small, will help ease the burden during this incredibly painful time.





If you cannot donate, please share this fundraiser and keep this family in your prayers.





Thank you for helping Jennifer and Jerry begin the long road to recovery. ?





Donation Note:





All donations will go directly towards immediate family needs as well as feed, water, animal care, emergency necessities, and rebuilding efforts after the fire.