Dwight Keith raised up, inspired, and trained multiple dozens of men as leaders in missions, business, evangelism, churches, public service, and nearly all aspects of our community. Dwight's passing in 2021 planted a seed that has grown into a powerful fellowship and alliance of men who are full of faith, and fully committed to the Lord and the works he has created for us to do.



In the last year, we have grown remarkably in numbers and in our closeness as brothers during our weekly Zoom meetings. We feel it is now time to establish hybrid in-person and Zoom meetings to increase our support for one another and create more effectiveness in each of our lives, businesses, and ministries.

We need funds for equipment, meeting space, and services to restart (and continue) the live meetings that allow the Wednesday Warriors to effectively carry on Dwight's legacy. It will also allow us to reach many men who need the relationship with Jesus and each other that the Wednesday Warriors have.