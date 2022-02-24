Campaign Image

Wednesday Warriors

Dwight Keith raised up, inspired, and trained multiple dozens of men as leaders in missions, business, evangelism, churches, public service, and nearly all aspects of our community.  Dwight's passing in 2021 planted a seed that has grown into a powerful fellowship and alliance of men who are full of faith, and fully committed to the Lord and the works he has created for us to do. 

In the last year, we have grown remarkably in numbers and in our closeness as brothers during our weekly Zoom meetings. We feel it is now time to establish hybrid in-person and Zoom meetings to increase our support for one another and create more effectiveness in each of our lives, businesses, and ministries. 

We need funds for equipment, meeting space, and services to restart (and continue) the live meetings that allow the Wednesday Warriors to effectively carry on Dwight's legacy.  It will also allow us to reach many men who need the relationship with Jesus and each other that the Wednesday Warriors have.  

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
14 days ago

Tim Day
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
16 days ago

Taylor Anderson
$ 300.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
30 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanksgiving blessings to the families of the Wednesday Warriors!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Taylor Anderson
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Tim Day
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 2500.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless the Wednesday Warriors!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

