Wedding for mr and mrs frost

Plz help me and my fiance raise some money for our wedding it will be July 28 2026 my fiance is a retired veteran and CDL driver im a sweet singer who keeps growing on tiktok i recently got out a domestic scary marriage and this man has been my hero through it all July 28 is also my bday I could really use your help to make my dream come true bc I been through alot and getting married to my hero on my birthday will be the best gift I could ever ask for thank u!!