Wedding and Marriage fund on the mission field

This is our story.





There are some journeys in life that quietly change everything, and for both of us, this has been one of them.





We met during a hot summer in May at a mini golf event hosted by our church in Chiang Mai. At the time, neither of us knew how much that simple evening would eventually mean to us. What started with conversations and laughter slowly turned into intentional dates, prayers together, and eventually a relationship built on trust, friendship, and a shared love for God.





From the beginning, we both knew we wanted something different — not a relationship built on confusion or temporary feelings, but one centered on purpose, honesty, faith, and commitment. As we spent more time together, we began to see how God was shaping both of our hearts individually while also drawing us closer together.





For Khristie, this relationship became a season of peace, healing, and reassurance after seasons of insecurity and uncertainty. For Jonny, moving to Thailand became one of those faith-filled moments of stepping into the unknown and watching God faithfully provide in unexpected ways. Neither of us could have imagined that one of God’s greatest blessings in that season would be finding each other.





Over time, our relationship became filled with joyful moments, difficult conversations, prayers, laughter, growth, patience, and learning how to choose each other daily. We are far from perfect, but through every season, God has continually reminded us that strong foundations matter more than perfect circumstances.





One of the most meaningful chapters of our journey was traveling together to India and Nagaland to meet Khristie’s family and experience the place where she grew up. We were welcomed warmly by family and friends, celebrated our engagement with loved ones, and created memories we will treasure forever. Through every part of the journey, we were deeply moved by the love, encouragement, hospitality, and strong presence of faith and prayer woven into everyday life.





Looking back now, we can clearly see God’s hand in every step of this story. He has guided us, strengthened us, humbled us, and surrounded us with incredible people who have loved and supported us throughout this journey.





As we prepare for marriage and begin building our future together, we are so excited to see what God has in store for us in this next season of life. More than anything, we desire to build a marriage that honors Him and to serve God together wherever He leads us.





We also share a deep desire to spread the Gospel and be used for God’s mission wherever He calls us. Please pray for me as I continue my mission work and for Khristie as she continues teaching and serving her students. We pray that God would use our lives, marriage, and future family to reflect His love, faithfulness, grace, and goodness, and to point others back to Him.





We would also love to invite you all to witness our wedding in Chiang Mai, Thailand on December 30th. It would truly be an honor to celebrate this special day with the people who have loved, encouraged, and prayed for us throughout this season.





If you feel led to give toward our wedding and marriage fund, you can do so on this page. Thank you so much for your love, prayers, kindness, and support — it truly means the world to us.





We appreciate all of you deeply, and we cannot wait to meet many of you in the US soon as well.





Blessings,

Jonny & Khristie 🤍