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Wear His Word Start-up

Goal$8,726 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTrinity Collectibles

Fundraiser funds will be received by Trinity Collectibles

Wear His Word Start-up

Carry His Word: Our Story

Our story did not begin with a business plan. It began with heartbreak.


My mother-in-law was a faithful follower of Christ for her entire life. Sunday mornings were never a question. Church was part of who she was. Scripture lived in her heart. Worship songs flowed naturally from her lips. Her faith shaped her family and quietly influenced everyone around her.


Then dementia entered our lives.


Little by little, we watched it steal the things that mattered most. First came forgotten verses. Then forgotten hymns. Eventually she began forgetting to go to church. We would help her get ready, only to realize she could no longer remember what church was, why she was going, or who she would see there.


Watching my wife grieve as pieces of her mother's faith-filled life seemed to disappear was one of the most painful experiences I have ever faced. Dementia and Alzheimer's are incredibly lonely diseases. She felt lost, and I felt helpless.


That heartbreak planted a question in my heart:


How can we help people hold onto God's promises when life seems determined to take everything else away? Disease, bullies, public figures, tragedy, stress, peers, and the enemy all seem to be coordinating their attack on our faith.


That question became the beginning of Wear His Word.


Our goal has never simply been to create beautiful Scripture coins. Our goal is to create something people can carry with them every day. A tangible reminder that God's truth does not change, even when circumstances do.


Whether someone is sitting in a hospital waiting room, walking through grief, battling anxiety, caring for a loved one, making business decisions, engaged in relationships or simply needing encouragement, we want them to be equipped with God's Word at a glance to remember they are never alone, and God has a plan.


As this mission grew, we realized adults were not the only ones who needed these reminders.


Children today are growing up surrounded by voices that constantly tell them who they should be. Many experience bullying, rejection, loneliness, and insecurity. Too many begin believing the labels others place on them, and they quietly carry those labels for life.


We set out to create something different, something that would appeal to kids and remind them of the identity and power God has given them.


Our children's Scripture coins remind your kids that they are not who the world says they are.


They are who God says they are.


Strong like David.

Chosen by God.

Wonderfully made.

Patient like Esther.

Loyal like Ruth.

Loved.

Cherished.

Never alone.


If a child is able to glance at their backpack, lunchbox, belt loop, or bookbag and is reminded that their identity is found in Christ instead of in the opinions of classmates, peers, or bullies, then every hour spent creating these coins has been worth it.


Today we are asking for you to consider helping our vision come alive.


We believe in this with all of our hearts and have invested all we have trying to make this dream become reality, we have filled half of our home with the equipment needed to produce, package, and distribute the coins and sets. We are utilizing a J16 UV printer, and all coins and boxes will be made in the US. We are both still working regular employment while also working full-time hours crafting, designing and creating coins to sell at craft fairs and give away as the Lord guides us. We have companies prepared to print set boxes, foam inserts, and shipping supplies but we need your help.


In exchange for your assistance, we can offer the following.

A donation of $100 will receive a keychain and coin of your choice once we are funded.

A donation of $300 will receive a full box set of your choice once we are funded.

A donation of $500 or more will have your name added to the bottom of the boxes as a "Wear His Word Hero" for everyone receiving the first 1,500 sets to see.


We need to raise $8,726.84 to manufacture our first production run of 1,250 sets and an additional 800 single coins and keychains.


Your gift is not simply helping launch a product.


It is helping a caregiver who feels exhausted.

It is encouraging someone facing illness.

It is reminding a child that they are deeply loved by God.

It is helping people carry His Word through some of the darkest moments of their lives.

It is equipping your brothers and sisters with a physical component of the armor of God to stand firm against the enemy to protect themselves and others.


If our story resonates with you, we would be honored to have you become part of it.


Thank you for believing in this mission.

Thank you for helping us remind the world that God's promises are never forgotten, even when our memories fade.


With gratitude,


The Wear His Word Family


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