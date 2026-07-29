Wear Family

We are a family of four and just got some devastating news. My husband , only 36 years old went for a physical and got told he had a major heart attack and now we have doctors appointments and he has to be out of work. We have no vehicle, im stuck with no daycare for my two year old , and looking for a job . On top of that our food stamps got wrongly shut off and we have to wait for it to get turned back on and we have no food. Anything helps. We just need to pay the bills.