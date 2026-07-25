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A Life of Helping Others Now Gary Needs Our Help

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$4,191 USD

Fundraiser created byClifford Frazier

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jay Johnson

A Life of Helping Others Now Gary Needs Our Help

Gary McDonald has spent his life helping others. That was never something he did occasionally—it was simply who he is. Now, Gary has no hands and no legs due to a medical error. Anyone who has known Gary for more than a few minutes knows he is the kind of man who would give his last dollar to help someone else in need. Whether assisting people financially or supporting humanitarian efforts, Gary has always been willing to step forward when someone needed help. Today, Gary is the one in need.

What was supposed to be a routine medical procedure took a devastating turn. A medication error led to severe complications and resulted in a life-threatening infection known as MRSA. The infection spread aggressively and ultimately led to the amputation of both of Gary’s legs. During that difficult battle, he also developed sepsis, a dangerous condition that once again threatened his life.

Now the infection has progressed even further. Gary is currently facing the heartbreaking reality that both of his hands must also be amputated. The physical toll has been unimaginable. Gary can no longer perform even the simplest daily tasks on his own—he cannot hold a phone, feed himself, or care for his personal needs without assistance. The financial toll has been just as devastating. He has lost his home, most of his possessions, his financial stability, and even his medical coverage. And yet, through it all, Gary’s faith remains strong. Even in the midst of overwhelming loss, he continues to encourage others and speak words of hope to those around him. His spirit has not been broken.

Those of us who know Gary are committed to helping him rebuild his life. But he cannot do this alone. We are asking compassionate people to come together and help lighten the burden he now carries. Your support—no matter the amount—will help provide the care, rehabilitation, medical needs, adaptive equipment, and living assistance Gary will require as he begins the long journey of rebuilding his life. Just as important, we ask you to keep Gary in your prayers as he faces additional surgeries, rehabilitation, and the difficult process of adapting to a completely new way of life. Jay Johnson is a very close friend of Gary’s, and Gary has asked Jay to receive and manage the funds on his behalf. Funds will be provided to Gary in cash.

Your generosity and your prayers will remind Gary that he is not walking through this battle alone. Thank you for being part of his journey toward healing, restoration, and hope.

Blessings.

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