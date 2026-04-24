We won another for Jesus but need help

“My brother just got out of prison after three years. While he was inside, he truly found Jesus and gave his life to Christ. He’s a changed man with a strong faith, but his record is making it tough to land a steady job. He’s doing everything he can to get back on his feet and stay on the right path.

He’s currently trying to cover rent of about 800 dollars a month plus basic living expenses. Any support would go directly toward keeping a roof over his head while he keeps searching for work and growing in his faith.

Thank you for any help you can give and for keeping him in your prayers.”



