ABOLISHING ABORTION:Abolitionists Rising in Boston

I want to attend the Abolitionists Rising conference "We Will Be Heard". It will be held in Boston, Massachusetts from July 31st - August 2nd.

Our mission is to abolish abortion and make it illegal in all 50 states. We are advocating for equal justice for unborn humans and are doing so through street activism and evangelism.





This trip is important to me because I believe abolitionism is the most God-honoring approach to abortion: God tells us to do justice (Micah 6:8), not to show partiality (Leviticus 19:15), and to follow justice and justice alone (Deuteronomy 16:20). As Christians, we need to take a stand against the murder of the unborn in our nation.





We believe that because God made mankind in His image (Genesis 1:27) and human life begins at conception (Psalm 139:13), an unborn person is a person. Thus, if we are to be impartial and do justice we must give unborn people the same rights as born people. This means applying the same standard of unlawfulness to murdering a child in the womb as outside of the womb.





I highly encourage you to examine these beliefs for yourselves and to use discernment: the YouTube channel Abolitionists Rising explains this position in great detail, as does the website abolitionistsrising.com





I want to be alongside my brothers and sisters in the faith who hold this conviction, and I want to make a difference in the nation. People need to hear the truth: abortion is murder, but murderers can be forgiven by Jesus. We need to treat it as murder by abolishing it entirely.





The $2,000 budget would cover travel expenses (a round trip from Bemidji to Boston between July 31st - August 2nd is around $900), food, lodging at an AirBnb or hotel, and would pay for the $125 ticket and mandatory gear.





Please pray about contributing to my trip and enabling me to do mission work in Boston, Massachusetts. God bless.