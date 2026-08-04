We Simply Cannot Do This Alone

In 2023 I was struck by a car limiting much of the work I do which is contract cleaning/landscaping and gardening. Both of my legs were damaged, both feet broken. I feel mostly recovered but having been out of the game for awhile, it's hard to find work.





I want to move forward now but jobs are incredibly scarce where I live, which is also a very expensive place to be, West Coast. I'm looking to move to another state where there are more available jobs and FAR more affordable housing.





After losing work I had to get a housing subsidy, due to lack of funds, or more likely misappropriation of funds, (as American citizens, we don't get the same opportunities as illegals), we lose that subsidy in 2027. We were JUST informed of this in the first week of August 2026.





My daughter works as well but can't get the amount of hours she'd like, her company has had to cut everyone's hours. We both are NOT afraid of hard work, we prefer it, but this place has no jobs and it's SO expensive to live here we just can't get ahead.





I've been assaulted 3 times living here and often worry about my daughter as she busses to and from work, it's increasingly unsafe here for both of us. I walk despite the assaults to save money and because I work closer to where we live. A vehicle is one of our main goals, it will get us more work and a way to eventually move to a state with more job opportunities and cheaper housing.





We've always done for ourselves with very little to no help from anyone, but the world has changed and we're struggling enough to put our pride to the side and ask for help. We only have one another, no other family, just us. We do everything we can and for the first time, it isn't enough.





So, to be clear, our goals are to procure a good vehicle, not one that needs constant maintenance. A vehicle like a Jeep Patriot or Cherokee with room enough for work supplies and that we can use to get more work. It will also have to eventually get us out of the state we live in and to a better place, with more jobs and cheaper housing.

Car, move, Go.