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We Saved His Life, But Now We Risk Losing Everythi

GoalKES 1,000,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byBriton Scott

We Saved His Life, But Now We Risk Losing Everythi

My name is Bright, and today I am asking for help because my family is facing a crisis that we cannot overcome alone.

On the morning of June 11, 2026, my older brother woke up in terrible pain and feeling extremely unwell. We rushed him to the hospital, terrified and praying that it was something minor. Instead, doctors gave us devastating news: his kidney had failed, and he urgently needed surgery to save his life.

As we sat in the hospital, watching my brother fight for his life, we faced an impossible choice. We had no savings, no insurance, and no way to pay for the operation. Desperate to save him, we borrowed money from a lender because there was simply no other option.

At 12:00 p.m., my brother underwent surgery. Every minute felt like an eternity. We prayed, cried, and hoped for a miracle. Thankfully, the operation was successful, and he received a new kidney.

For a brief moment, we thought the worst was behind us.

Then, just two hours later, at 2:00 p.m., we received a message that shattered us. The person who had lent us the money demanded full repayment within one week. If we failed, they threatened to take everything we owned—including our household belongings and the home we live in.

My brother is now recovering and unable to work. Before his illness, he worked as a cleaner and did everything he could to support himself. I work as a barber, but my income is small and barely covers our daily expenses. We have tried every option available to us, including seeking help from banks, but we were unable to qualify for assistance.

Today, we are living with fear and uncertainty. We are grateful that my brother is alive, but we do not know how we will repay this debt, afford his medications, or protect our home.

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help, but I am doing so because I have run out of options. Every donation, no matter how small, will help us repay the emergency medical debt, cover my brother's recovery costs, and give our family a chance to rebuild our lives.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing our story. Your kindness, support, and prayers could make the difference between losing everything and finding hope again.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story and stand with us during this difficult chapter of our lives. :::

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