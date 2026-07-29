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We only have each other, help us stay together ❤️

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$420 USD

Fundraiser created byDani Bennett

Fundraiser funds will be received by Steve Aragon

We only have each other, help us stay together ❤️

Hi, my name is Brody.

When I was just a year old, I found myself alone in a shelter. I was scared and didn’t know what would happen to me… until Steve came. He rescued me, and from that day on, we’ve been inseparable. For seven years, he’s been my whole world—my safe place, my best friend, and the one who makes every day feel like home.

Steve has been through so much. After multiple surgeries, he’s spent several long months in a skilled nursing facility, healing the best he can. Even while he’s been away, he’s never stopped making sure I was cared for, paying someone to look after me so I wouldn’t feel abandoned. But the costs have added up, and lately Steve has been losing hope. He’s worried he might not be able to keep paying for my care, and the thought of having to find me a new home breaks both of our hearts.

Then, a little light appeared. Steve found a place where we can live together again—a home that will let us stay side by side and support us both. He just needs a bit more time to recover from his recent foot surgery so he can move there.

If you can spare any amount to help with my food and care during this last stretch, it would mean Steve doesn’t have to give me away. I know I’m good for him, and he’s everything to me. We just want to stay together a little longer—and hopefully for the rest of our lives.

Any kindness you can share would mean the world to us. Thank you for reading our story.

With love,

Brody​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​


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