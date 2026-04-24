We need help please 🙏 help

Our brother Claud was killed with knife by people he had been drinking alcohol with. We do not know them but they have already been arrested by police we now want to burial our brother





we need your help guys to burial our brother

and we expect to burial him on 27 this month

please help us 🙏🙏🙏we thank you in advance and everyone how gonna help us your pocket never Ron drive in Jesus Christ…you know we live in the world which has many problems guys