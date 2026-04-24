We need help covering my fathers medical expenses

Help Us Care for Mariano — A Loving Father, Grandfather, and Man of Faith





To everyone who has reached out, prayed for us, checked in, or asked how to help — thank you from the bottom of our hearts.





Our father, Mariano, is currently facing one of the hardest battles of his life after suffering a severe brain bleed that has completely changed life for our family overnight.





My dad is a Christian, a believer in Christ, a widow who deeply loved his wife, and above all, an incredible father and grandfather. He has always been the kind of man who would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need. He spent his life working hard, providing for his family, loving his children and grandchildren, and quietly carrying the burdens of others without asking for anything in return.





Now, he needs us.





Since his hospitalization, our family has been navigating ICU stays, dialysis treatments, feeding tube procedures, rehabilitation needs, and the overwhelming reality of long-term medical care. While we continue to pray faithfully for healing and strength, we are also facing the financial burden that comes with caring for him.





Your donations will help us provide:





Medical supplies and equipment

Rehabilitation and therapy support

Transportation to medical appointments

Daily caregiving needs

Nutritional and feeding support

Household and living expenses while we care for him





Every donation, prayer, share, and word of encouragement means more than we can express. Even if you cannot give financially, simply sharing this fundraiser and keeping Mariano in your prayers would mean the world to our family.





We truly believe God is still working through this difficult season, and we are holding onto faith, hope, and the kindness of others to help carry us through.





Thank you for loving our family during one of the hardest moments of our lives.





With love and gratitude,





Biridiana & Family