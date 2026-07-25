We need assistance to get back on our feet

Hello, my name is Miguel Vega and my girlfriend name is Sally Nestor, we both recently got jobs i work with FedEx as a driver, she works at ups part-time, we had not work for about 3 months and ate behind on bills and my credit cards are all max out and almost to collection, we have kids, 21 yo that have autism, and a 13 and 2 yo, we are working but we are not making enough for bills and to do repairs on our vehicles, we just got a new battery for one, just ordered the negative terminal, and need to get the mega fuse, while the other vehicle i have to get 3 tires,cv joints and ball bearings so that way we have our vehicles for work, for taking our kids to their appointments and family events, we are not asking for much, anything can help, I am trying to fix my credit to get a truck and trailer to start my own business. We are not lazy, we work hard but for the hours we do, its not enough, if we made ot, it would help but unfortunately we cannot at the moment. Any help is much appreciated.