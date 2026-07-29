We need a new car

Hello, unfortunately our current car (Grand Marquis 2004) is slowly getting unable to drive. So much that my grandmother cannot drive it anywhere. And we both have medical issues that must have us both travel to further towns for us to get to our appointments. She had cancer for 9 years and has beat it multiple times but we cannot find out if she still has it because of our lack of transportation. And I have multiple different things like scoliosis, and other mental disorders. And unfortunately my own health issues have the same thing where I need to go out of town for a appointment. So we are both asking for you to donate as much as you can, thank you so much if you can. Sincerely Ash (Brooklyn)