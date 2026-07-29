We need a little help our RV is home





Our family has faced one challenge after another over the last few years. After a significant loss of income, we were forced to leave traditional housing and move into an RV. While we were grateful to have a place to stay, we quickly learned that the RV needed repairs and improvements to make it safe, livable, and comfortable for our family.

I am raising two teenage children who are not yet old enough to work. As a parent, my priority has always been making sure they have a roof over their heads, food on the table, and a stable place to call home. Living in an RV has been difficult, especially when repairs are needed and space is limited.

To make ends meet, I relied on my vehicle for work and transportation. Unfortunately, our vehicle has now broken down, leaving us without reliable transportation. Because we live outside of town, this has become a major hardship. Without a vehicle, I cannot get to work, look for new employment opportunities, attend appointments, run errands, or provide transportation for my children. The loss of our vehicle has also resulted in a loss of income, making it even harder to get back on our feet.

At this point, our family is facing two urgent needs: repairs to our RV to make it a safer and more comfortable home, and assistance in obtaining dependable transportation so I can return to work and provide for my children. We are doing everything we can to improve our situation, but right now we need help bridging the gap.

Any donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward RV repairs, transportation needs, and helping our family regain stability and independence. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story and keeping us in your thoughts and prayers means more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness gives our family hope during a very difficult time.