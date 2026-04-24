We need a little help

I am 68 and struggle with late stage kidney disease. My Son and I are raising his two daughters, all in the same household. I spent the last year carefully saving money to purchase a washer and dryer bc going back and forth to the laundry room has become a little too much for me now . A week ago I bought a used set online . They delivered and set them up (I was so happy ) . They kept up busy ,chatting with us ,then quickly left . I went to load some clothes, they are outside, then went inside. One of the kids ran to me a bit later and told me something was banging and screeching out back . It wash the now useless washer . I tried to start the dryer ,it wouldn't even come on at all . When I tried to message the sellers , ALL OF THEIR INFORMATION HAD DISAPPEARED! . I talked to them online for a week every day ,then nothing. I am devastated in so many ways ...we need a helping hand . No appliances and no money to get one . I like caring for my family, its what keeps me going . Thank you and God bless .