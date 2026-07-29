GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

We need a home

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAngel Martin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Angel Martin

We need a home

Hi my name is Angel my family needs help I work as much as I can my husband is disabled and I have lupus my employer is very understanding to the complications of my situation we became homeless through no fault of our own and not because we don't work I trusted the wrong people and was paying on a house and the people who were getting everything we had didn't have the right to sell us this home so we lost everything had 5 days to move our things with no way or anywhere to move them and without a dime I've not been perfect but I am always trying to become a better person I've learned a lot about life and myself this past year and a half that I definitely needed to grow the things that we lost were just things and this experience has defiantly been life changing I've always lived with the understanding that we are born with love in us and people are taught to hate u never know what someone else is going through so I try to be kind to everyone I don't need continuous help I just need a hand up not a handout I can maintain my bills I just need help getting into a place I work 6 sometimes 7 days a week I'm not trying to rebuild my life I'm just trying to pick up the pieces and put it back together I don't complain much about being sick because for me that's a whole lot to do with your mind and I don't receive any treatments for my lupus and I run circles around everyone I work with LOL my husband has the dinner just spin disease but he still works as much as he possibly can he has to have intervals where he has to sit and sometimes he can't go back to the same project for a little while but he rebuilds small engines I don't expect much I don't even know if anyone will read this but this is from my heart I've never done nothing like this before so I don't know really what it exactly is that I need to say but if you can anyone help anything to help me get into a place where we can be stable I will be very grateful and appreciative and it won't be for nothing you will help me rebuild my life my future and my family's I feel like I've let them down the only option would to be is to get another job but I honestly physically don't think that I could I'm at Max capacity physically as I can I'm very known where I work which is a little convenience store in this small town that I'm from and I have customers that come to see me daily just even if it's to speak I'm very proud of my work reputation in the fact that I have people that come just to talk to me I try to stay positive and productive and caring and considerate I can lay my head down each night and no that I'm not a bad person I'm just one of those people that just can't seem to get ahead thank you for taking the time to read this and if you can't help I understand there's people that is in way worse situations than mine but if you do help I promise one day to be able to help someone else thank you

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve