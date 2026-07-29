We need a home

Hi my name is Angel my family needs help I work as much as I can my husband is disabled and I have lupus my employer is very understanding to the complications of my situation we became homeless through no fault of our own and not because we don't work I trusted the wrong people and was paying on a house and the people who were getting everything we had didn't have the right to sell us this home so we lost everything had 5 days to move our things with no way or anywhere to move them and without a dime I've not been perfect but I am always trying to become a better person I've learned a lot about life and myself this past year and a half that I definitely needed to grow the things that we lost were just things and this experience has defiantly been life changing I've always lived with the understanding that we are born with love in us and people are taught to hate u never know what someone else is going through so I try to be kind to everyone I don't need continuous help I just need a hand up not a handout I can maintain my bills I just need help getting into a place I work 6 sometimes 7 days a week I'm not trying to rebuild my life I'm just trying to pick up the pieces and put it back together I don't complain much about being sick because for me that's a whole lot to do with your mind and I don't receive any treatments for my lupus and I run circles around everyone I work with LOL my husband has the dinner just spin disease but he still works as much as he possibly can he has to have intervals where he has to sit and sometimes he can't go back to the same project for a little while but he rebuilds small engines I don't expect much I don't even know if anyone will read this but this is from my heart I've never done nothing like this before so I don't know really what it exactly is that I need to say but if you can anyone help anything to help me get into a place where we can be stable I will be very grateful and appreciative and it won't be for nothing you will help me rebuild my life my future and my family's I feel like I've let them down the only option would to be is to get another job but I honestly physically don't think that I could I'm at Max capacity physically as I can I'm very known where I work which is a little convenience store in this small town that I'm from and I have customers that come to see me daily just even if it's to speak I'm very proud of my work reputation in the fact that I have people that come just to talk to me I try to stay positive and productive and caring and considerate I can lay my head down each night and no that I'm not a bad person I'm just one of those people that just can't seem to get ahead thank you for taking the time to read this and if you can't help I understand there's people that is in way worse situations than mine but if you do help I promise one day to be able to help someone else thank you