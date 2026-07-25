We need a home

Please help me and my disabled son whose on dialysis get a home of our own. We are currently staying wherever we can and with my son being on dialysis its hard to care for him like he needs. Im in renal failure also. We both have a blood disorder called Tuburous Sclerosis. I really would love to be able to have a better stable home for us but being on disability the money doesnt go far and having to pay someone to drive us to our Dr's everyday takes almost everything we have. I pray everyday to God for a way for us to get a home and today this site popped up on my goggle search and I want to believe gods the reason.