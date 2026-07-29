We Love Rhonda

Hello all! My friend Vanessa and I (Kyleigh) have come onto this platform to try and raise money for Rhonda Lamaraca. The sweetest lady we all know and love who worked for multiple years at Gray New Gloucester High School as kitchen staff. Recently she has had her identity stolen and is now thousands of dollars in debt. Shes helped Vanessa and I both through hard times and COUNTLESS of other people through her time at the high school, even just from what I have personally seen. she is such a generous woman who has shown nothing but compassion to everyone around her and has inspired so many people. I think its time we help her! Donate if you can, anything helps!





-Vanessa + Kyleigh