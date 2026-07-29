We love cats

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Help Us Build a Safe Shelter for Street Cats

Every day, countless street cats struggle to survive in harsh weather, without food, safety, or proper care. We are raising funds to build a secure shelter where these cats can find protection, warmth, clean water, food, and a chance for a better life.

Your donation, no matter the size, can make a real difference. Together, we can provide a safe haven for vulnerable cats and help reduce their suffering.

💛 How your donation helps:

Build weatherproof shelters Provide food and clean water Cover veterinary care and medical treatments Support spaying and neutering programs Create a safe environment for rescued cats

Every contribution brings us one step closer to giving these cats the care and protection they deserve.

Please donate and share our campaign. Together, we can save lives and build a brighter future for street cats.

Thank you for your kindness and support. 🐾🐱