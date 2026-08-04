Help Fund Averil's 2026 Visit to Sanoviv

Dear Family and Friends,





In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only Son into the world, so that we might live through him (1 John 4:9).





Averil’s CT/Pet scan in March 2026 showed much healing had taken place since the application of immune cell therapy in November 2025 at Sanoviv Medical Institute. The two areas where the cancer was most concentrated prior to visiting Sanoviv (the sacrum and the pelvis) reduced by 70%, leaving just small traces of cancer in those places. However, the right iliac bone showed a small increase.





In early June, Averil got a CT scan, which showed no increase since March, but also no decrease. Since CT scans do not show as much as CT/Pet scans, the plan initially was to wait until September, when the next CT/Pet Scan is due, to determine next steps.





However, later in June Averil’s Signatera test result, which had been at zero in March (when the immune cell therapy was still active), climbed to 20, showing that the cancer is trying to circulate again, as if trying to make a last final stand.





While disappointing, we are grateful for the information the Signatera test has provided early on. It is necessary for Averil to revisit Sanoviv for a reapplication of immunotherapy to keep up her healing momentum until, by God's grace, the cancer is in complete remission. In consultation with Dr. Ramses Ortega at Sanoviv, a two-week visit in August or September is recommended and will provide additional therapies that we hope will give greater impact than the eight-day follow-up program Averil did last year.





All of Averil’s other labs look great, and her body is in overall great condition. She is feeling well and strong, and she even climbed Manitou Incline during our Coleman family reunion in July! Averil continues to play pickleball, engage in Pilates and weight training, and prepare healthy meals for her and the family.





We invite you to pray for Averil and also to consider donating toward the cost of her third visit to Sanoviv. You have come through for us big time in the past, and we won't be surprised if that happens again! The 14-day follow up program at Sanoviv will cost $19,000 and include whole body and regional hyperthermia, three sessions of low dose chemotherapy, dendritic cell therapy, tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapy, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. We are also seeking funds to cover Averil’s doctor visits and supplements for the next six months ($1,500 per month), for a total amount of $28,000.





Thank you for your prayers and considering a donation for Averil!





As a family, we are looking forward to the coming school year, with Jeff beginning a new job at the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Academy, and the children beginning another year of Classical Conversations, Colorado Early College (Sophia), and Falcon AeroLab (Abraham, Moses, and David).





Regarding ministry, we will be leading Precept inductive Bible studies through our church (Grace Chapel Castle Rock) and possibly with Officers' Christian Fellowship at the USAF Academy. Averil is volunteering at Awana, and Sophia and Noah are helping to lead their Navigators-based discipleship group. Of special note, Sophia just attended Summit Ministries’ Student Conference and absolutely loved it!





Finally, thank you for your many years of faithful prayers and support. We love you in Christ.





I [Paul] have received full payment, and more. I am well supplied, having received from Epaphroditus the gifts you sent, a fragrant offering, a sacrifice acceptable and pleasing to God. And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Messiah Jesus (Phil 4:18–19).





With love,

Jeff and Averil Coleman

(Sophia, Noah, Abraham, Moses, ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿David)