We lost our only Vehicle

Hello my name is Joi Gipson, im a 38 year old mother of 3. I cant catch a break! I lost almost everything during the floods a couple of months ago, i’m still struggling to start over from that loss. Then Today, out of all the days a Tree falls on the only transportation my family has! No family! No Friends! No way to work! Im praying my story finds you and I pray god can help us through these traumatic times! Im lost and don’t know what else to do! My kids and I have nothing and no one! Lord Help us Please!